Karnataka polls: Will JD(S) play kingmaker role again?

In a dramatic statement, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy declared that he is open to a pact either with the BJP or the Congress but with conditions.

The big counting day in Karnataka is almost here.

Can the ruling BJP buck a four-decade-old trend to script history, or will the Congress upstage its saffron rival to up its stakes as a challenger ahead of the 2024 parliamentary polls? No political party has won a successive mandate in the state since 1985 and the BJP is eager to rewrite this bit of history and retain its southern citadel.

Will JD (S) play the kingmaker role again? Watch The Federal discussion moderated by Neelu Vyas.

Guests

SS Sriram, senior journalist

Pushpraj Deshpande,Congress

Dr B Ramachary, BJP

Nagrajan Sundram, psephologist

Siddharta Sharma, expert

