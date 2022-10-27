Kedarnath Dham closed for winter

Videos
STATES OF THE NATION
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands
- Andhra Pradesh
- Bihar
- Chhattisgarh
- Dadar and Nagar Haveli
- Daman and Diu
- Delhi
- Goa
- Haryana
- Gujarat
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Jharkhand
- Karnataka
- Kerala
- Lakshadweep
- Madhya Pradesh
- Maharashtra
- Odisha
- Puducherry
- Punjab
- Rajasthan
- Tamil Nadu
- Telangana
- Uttar Pradesh
- Uttarakhand
- West Bengal
TRENDING STORIES
In Munugode by-poll, the bet is not on who wi...
Speculations are rife about probable defectors amid denials and reiterations of commitment and loyalty to current party.
Byju’s is too big to be let to fail; it needs...
With a funding base of over $5 billion, investors may not let Byju's fail but what remains to be seen is how long a rope they give the promoters to become relevant again
© 2022 THE FEDERAL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. All images, videos and content are proprietary to Federal.