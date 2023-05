Finally, it’s the most-awaited counting day. Trends are changing every minute, and three parties — Congress, BJP and JD(S) are — keeping their fingers crossed.

As per early trends, Congress has taken a clear lead in 100+ seats, while the BJP is up in 80+ seats. Interestingly, JD(S) too is leading in 30 seats.

In a live discussion, The Federal’s Managing Editor KS Dakshina Murthy dissects early trends.