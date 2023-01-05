JP Nadda likely to address booth workers on Jan 7

Videos
TRENDING STORIES
Haldwani encroachments: SC stays Uttarakhand ...
A bench of justices SK Kaul and AS Oka observed that it is a "human issue" and some workable solution needs to be found
Chhattisgarh church attacks: Long-festering c...
Allegations of conversions led to the vandalization of a church and an attack on the police who tried to intervene; BJP and Congress engaged in mud-slinging
