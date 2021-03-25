US-educated Congressman hopes to break the AIADMK citadel in Omalur Prabhu Mallikarjunan 12:08 PM, 25 March, 2021 Updated 7:13 PM, 25 March, 2021 0COMMENTS Advertisement Get breaking news and latest updates from India and around the world on thefederal.com FOLLOW US: Comments Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR Tamil Nadu Before Kerala, TN had the record for the youngest mayor in the count... News Manipur has the best police station in country, TN has the second be... Features Eat healthy, build immunity, advises Chennai doctor who fought COVID...