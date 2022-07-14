Kiccha Sudeep: ‘I’ve been dating the film Vikrant Rona for five years’

Kiccha Sudeep says that he has been “in a relationship” with Vikrant Rona for five long years

In a no-holds-barred interview ahead of his much-awaited multi-lingual adventure drama Vikrant Rona, actor Kiccha Sudeep says that he has been “in a relationship” with the film for five long years.

In this exclusive interview with The Federal, Kiccha Sudeep says Vikrant Rona is the biggest film he has ever worked on and is willing to accept any kind of reception that it gets from the audience.

Here, Sudeep opens up about Vikrant Rona, his Twitter spat with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn (which hit national headlines) and more!

Watch the full interview here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AmTaZLnuwu0