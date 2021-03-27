Declare Devendrakula Vellalars as forward caste, give reservation under economically weaker quota, says VCK Gen Secy S Srinivasan 12:05 PM, 27 March, 2021 Updated 12:36 PM, 27 March, 2021 0COMMENTS Advertisement Get breaking news and latest updates from India and around the world on thefederal.com FOLLOW US: Comments Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 ‘AIADMK in power, but shots called from Delhi,’ says Kanimozhi targe... Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 Will Pallars, long victims of oppression, now embrace the BJP in TN?... Tamil Nadu Elections 2021 In TN’s deep south, marginalised Pallars wooed by BJP stay div...