Indian education: Why governments can’t rely on ASER report alone

Interviews
STATES OF THE NATION
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands
- Andhra Pradesh
- Bihar
- Chhattisgarh
- Dadar and Nagar Haveli
- Daman and Diu
- Delhi
- Goa
- Haryana
- Gujarat
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Jharkhand
- Karnataka
- Kerala
- Lakshadweep
- Madhya Pradesh
- Maharashtra
- Odisha
- Puducherry
- Punjab
- Rajasthan
- Tamil Nadu
- Telangana
- Uttar Pradesh
- Uttarakhand
- West Bengal
TRENDING STORIES
Indian education: Why governments can’t...
The Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) report has a lot to say about the learning abilities of elementary school children in rural India. The Federal brought in experts to discuss the report
‘The Kashmir Files’ back in theat...
The re-release of Vivek Agnihotri's film, ostensibly to coincide with Kashmiri Hindu Genocide Day, has raised some questions - was it timed to dent Pathaan's Republic Day release?
© 2022 THE FEDERAL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. All images, videos and content are proprietary to Federal.