Gujarat polls: Campaigning ends for first phase, 788 candidates in race

Videos
STATES OF THE NATION
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands
- Andhra Pradesh
- Bihar
- Chhattisgarh
- Dadar and Nagar Haveli
- Daman and Diu
- Delhi
- Goa
- Haryana
- Gujarat
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Jharkhand
- Karnataka
- Kerala
- Lakshadweep
- Madhya Pradesh
- Maharashtra
- Odisha
- Puducherry
- Punjab
- Rajasthan
- Tamil Nadu
- Telangana
- Uttar Pradesh
- Uttarakhand
- West Bengal
TRENDING STORIES
Air India-Vistara merger: Singapore Airlines ...
Singapore Airlines will be part of India’s second-largest airline, giving it a significant position in one of the world's fastest-growing markets; the merger will also impact other airlines, and Indian aviation, substantially
Obituary: Vikram Kirloskar, who brought Toyot...
When Totoya Motor Corporation was looking a fresh start in India after withdrawing businesses in the mid-1990s, it chose the Bengaluru-based Kirloskars
© 2022 THE FEDERAL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. All images, videos and content are proprietary to Federal.