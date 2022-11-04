Gujarat Assembly elections set to take off; what’s in store for BJP, Cong, AAP?

Videos
TRENDING STORIES
Elon Musk to begin massive layoffs at Twitter...
A week after billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk acquired Twitter, employee layoffs at the social media company are expected to get underway on Friday and about half of Twitters 7,500 workers appeared set to lose their jobs, according to a media report.
