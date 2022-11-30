G20 presidency: India lines up 200 meetings across 50 cities

Videos
STATES OF THE NATION
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands
- Andhra Pradesh
- Bihar
- Chhattisgarh
- Dadar and Nagar Haveli
- Daman and Diu
- Delhi
- Goa
- Haryana
- Gujarat
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Jharkhand
- Karnataka
- Kerala
- Lakshadweep
- Madhya Pradesh
- Maharashtra
- Odisha
- Puducherry
- Punjab
- Rajasthan
- Tamil Nadu
- Telangana
- Uttar Pradesh
- Uttarakhand
- West Bengal
TRENDING STORIES
Udaipur gets facelift ahead of G20 Sherpa mee...
From painting the walls with murals depicting Indian culture to decking up heritage sites with lights to cleaning up the lakes, various departments are at work simultaneously to host the Dec 5–7 event
© 2022 THE FEDERAL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. All images, videos and content are proprietary to Federal.