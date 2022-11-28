FIFA World Cup upsets: Giants feel the heat

Videos
Siddaramaiah, the hugely popular leader who c...
The former Karnataka CM needs to choose his seat for the 2023 polls carefully in view of factional politics in the Congress, competition from aides-turned-rivals and the thin majority by which he won the polls in 2018
Explained: The 3-layered EC-led probe into Be...
The poll panel is monitoring inquiries done separately by Bengaluru Police, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, and the Bengaluru Regional Commissioner
‘Trigger-happy culture’ strains Assam’s ties ...
BJP’s rift with NPP widens in Meghalaya as CM Conrad Sangma slams Assam government, calling the encounters a gross violation of human rights; Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma softens stand
