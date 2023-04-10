The good, the bad, and the less-known facts about Vande Bharat trains

Explainers Videos
STATES OF THE NATION
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands
- Andhra Pradesh
- Bihar
- Chhattisgarh
- Dadar and Nagar Haveli
- Daman and Diu
- Delhi
- Goa
- Haryana
- Gujarat
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Jharkhand
- Karnataka
- Kerala
- Lakshadweep
- Madhya Pradesh
- Maharashtra
- Odisha
- Puducherry
- Punjab
- Rajasthan
- Tamil Nadu
- Telangana
- Uttar Pradesh
- Uttarakhand
- West Bengal
TRENDING STORIES
Bengal: Mamata government in a fix as Kurmis ...
Kurmi community accuses Mamata Banerjee government of not forcefully presenting its demand for ST status to the Centre
Karnataka’s electoral landscape is vola...
The polls have ruptured the political and social harmony in the state, starkly exposing its fault lines
© 2022 THE FEDERAL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. All images, videos and content are proprietary to Federal.