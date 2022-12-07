Border dispute: Maharashtra suspends bus services to Karnataka

Videos
STATES OF THE NATION
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands
- Andhra Pradesh
- Bihar
- Chhattisgarh
- Dadar and Nagar Haveli
- Daman and Diu
- Delhi
- Goa
- Haryana
- Gujarat
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Jharkhand
- Karnataka
- Kerala
- Lakshadweep
- Madhya Pradesh
- Maharashtra
- Odisha
- Puducherry
- Punjab
- Rajasthan
- Tamil Nadu
- Telangana
- Uttar Pradesh
- Uttarakhand
- West Bengal
TRENDING STORIES
Law, politics, emotions: Karnataka-Maharashtr...
The dispute over some towns and villages in the Belagavi region has remained unresolved since the reorganisation of states in 1956 on linguistic basis; political parties have, over the years, cashed in on it
Cyclone Mandous to cross coast near Chennai b...
On December 9, light to moderate rainfall is expected at most places and heavy to very heavy showers at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in north coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
© 2022 THE FEDERAL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. All images, videos and content are proprietary to Federal.