BJP releases 40 star campaigners and Modi not on list

Videos
STATES OF THE NATION
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands
- Andhra Pradesh
- Bihar
- Chhattisgarh
- Dadar and Nagar Haveli
- Daman and Diu
- Delhi
- Goa
- Haryana
- Gujarat
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Jharkhand
- Karnataka
- Kerala
- Lakshadweep
- Madhya Pradesh
- Maharashtra
- Odisha
- Puducherry
- Punjab
- Rajasthan
- Tamil Nadu
- Telangana
- Uttar Pradesh
- Uttarakhand
- West Bengal
TRENDING STORIES
Shraddha-Aftab case: How to handle intimate p...
Shraddha Walkar’s murder, allegedly by her live-in partner in Delhi, has shaken the nation. In this backdrop, The Federal spoke to psychiatrist Dr Arun B Nair to understand what intimate partner violence is and how one should deal with it
With Deve Gowda faux pas, Ashwath Narayan rui...
The former Deputy CM has no mass appeal and is known only as a Bengaluru leader with 'good educational qualification'; snubbing Deve Gowda snowballs into big issue for party
© 2022 THE FEDERAL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. All images, videos and content are proprietary to Federal.