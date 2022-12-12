Al Hilm ball for Qatar WC semis, final

Al Hilm (‘The Dream’ in Arabic) will be the official match ball for the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals and final in Qatar. FIFA and adidas have unveiled the new match ball, which will replace Al Rihla (‘The Journey’) used in the tournament so far. Just like Al Rihla, Al Hilm too will have ‘Connected Ball’ technology.
Videos
STATES OF THE NATION
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands
- Andhra Pradesh
- Bihar
- Chhattisgarh
- Dadar and Nagar Haveli
- Daman and Diu
- Delhi
- Goa
- Haryana
- Gujarat
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Jharkhand
- Karnataka
- Kerala
- Lakshadweep
- Madhya Pradesh
- Maharashtra
- Odisha
- Puducherry
- Punjab
- Rajasthan
- Tamil Nadu
- Telangana
- Uttar Pradesh
- Uttarakhand
- West Bengal
TRENDING STORIES
Baba review: Rajini’s cult film holds little ...
The 2002 film, which has been re-released for Rajini’s birthday, comes across as ‘cringeworthy’ for a different generation – a new audience that has seen his more sophisticated films
Wary Delhi watching Dhaka as trouble brews fo...
As the Bangladeshi Opposition voice grows louder, India must take its US ties into cognizance, keep Sheikh Hasina away from China, and try to ensure Awami League remains in power
Avatar 2: What explains meagre number of show...
Pro- and anti-dubbing activists in Karnataka have engaged in a 6-decade war; so, the state doesn’t have the thriving dubbed-films market that its southern peers do
© 2022 THE FEDERAL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. All images, videos and content are proprietary to Federal.