Al Hilm ball for Qatar WC semis, final

The Federal
0
COMMENTS

Al Hilm (‘The Dream’ in Arabic) will be the official match ball for the FIFA World Cup 2022 semi-finals and final in Qatar. FIFA and adidas have unveiled the new match ball, which will replace Al Rihla (‘The Journey’) used in the tournament so far. Just like Al Rihla, Al Hilm too will have ‘Connected Ball’ technology.

Advertisement
CATCH US ON: