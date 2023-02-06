Adani row: Congress holds nationwide protest outside LIC, SBI offices

Videos
STATES OF THE NATION
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands
- Andhra Pradesh
- Bihar
- Chhattisgarh
- Dadar and Nagar Haveli
- Daman and Diu
- Delhi
- Goa
- Haryana
- Gujarat
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Jharkhand
- Karnataka
- Kerala
- Lakshadweep
- Madhya Pradesh
- Maharashtra
- Odisha
- Puducherry
- Punjab
- Rajasthan
- Tamil Nadu
- Telangana
- Uttar Pradesh
- Uttarakhand
- West Bengal
TRENDING STORIES
Telangana, Railway Ministry spar over project...
While state government says it has been short-shrifted by Centre in terms of budgetary allocation for railways, Railway Minister says KCR regime has not cooperated with the Centre for various projects
SC to hear petition challenging Victoria Gowr...
Victoria Gowri is said to be the National General Secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha; her remarks against Islam and Christianity available on YouTube which have sparked concern
UP discom cancels Adani Group’s bid for...
Adani's bid, which was the lowest, for the supply of smart meters for UP's Madhyanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam, was cancelled due to “unavoidable reasons”, said a media report
© 2022 THE FEDERAL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. All images, videos and content are proprietary to Federal.