5 fastest goals of FIFA World Cup 2022

Videos
STATES OF THE NATION
- Andaman and Nicobar Islands
- Andhra Pradesh
- Bihar
- Chhattisgarh
- Dadar and Nagar Haveli
- Daman and Diu
- Delhi
- Goa
- Haryana
- Gujarat
- Himachal Pradesh
- Jammu and Kashmir
- Jharkhand
- Karnataka
- Kerala
- Lakshadweep
- Madhya Pradesh
- Maharashtra
- Odisha
- Puducherry
- Punjab
- Rajasthan
- Tamil Nadu
- Telangana
- Uttar Pradesh
- Uttarakhand
- West Bengal
TRENDING STORIES
We were born when Nehru was PM, and thank god...
Healthy societies understand that acute economic disparities need to be tackled, and one way of doing it is to enable the poor to have some cushion in life; subsidies help to deflect life’s fiscal harshness
Telangana: How TRS, BJP deploy govt agencies ...
State government appoints SIT to probe BJP leader Santosh's alleged role in TRS MLAs poaching case; BJP govt targets rich TRS businessmen via CBI, ED, I-T raids
Akasa Air on steady ascent despite co-founder...
Since commencing operations in August, the airline has been expanding its route network and adding at least one aircraft to its fleet every month
© 2022 THE FEDERAL. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. All images, videos and content are proprietary to Federal.