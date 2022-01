Uttar Pradesh polls: Cong releases second list of 41 candidates

The Congress on Thursday released its second list of candidates for the Uttar Pradesh elections which are set to begin on February 10.

The grand old party reinforced its commitment to women by including 16 women candidates in the list. It had announced 50 women candidates in its first list of 125 candidates, based on the promise of its leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra that the party would give 40% seats to women.

1 3 Saharanpur Nagar Smt. Sukhwinder Kaur

2 8 Kairana Haji Akhlaq

3 9 Thana Bhawan Satya Sayyam Saini

4 10 Shamli Mohd Ayub Jang

5 11 Budhana Devendra Kashyap

6 12 Charthawal Smt. Dr. Yasmeen Rana

7 13 Purqazi – SC Deepak Kumar

8 14 Muzaffar Nagar Subodh Sharma

9 15 Khatauli Gaurav Bhati

10 16 Meerapur Maulana Jameel Qasmi

11 26 Thakurdwarra Smt. Salma Agha Ansari

12 30 Bilari Smt. Kalpana Singh

13 31 Chandausi – SC Smt. Mithlesh

14 43 Siwalkhas Jagdish Sharma

15 44 Sardhana Syed Rianuddin

16 47 Meerut Cantt Avanish Kajala

17 48 Meerut Ranjan Sharma

18 49 Meerut South Nafees Saifi

19 51 Baraut Rahul Kashyap

20 52 Baghpat Anil Dev Tyagi

21 55 Sahibabad Smt. Sangeeta Tyagi

22 57 Modi Nagar Smt. Neeraj Kumari Prajapati

23 58 Dholana Arvind Sharma

24 59 Hapur – SC Smt. Bhawna Valmiki

25 64 Sikandrabad Saleem Akhtar

26 65 Bulandshahar Sushil Chaudhary

27 66 Syana Ms. Poonam Pandit

28 67 Anupshahr Chaudhary Gajendra

29 68 Debai Smt. Sunita Sharma

30 69 Shikarpur Ziyaur Rehman

31 70 Khurja – SC Tukki Mal Khatik

32 71 Khair – SC Smt. Monika Suryawanshi

33 74 Chharra Akhilesh Sharma

34 77 Iglas – SC Smt. Preeti Dhangar

35 81 Chhata Smt. Poonam Devi

36 82 Mant Smt. Suman Chaudhary

37 87 Agra Cantt – SC Sikander Valmiki

38 91 Fatehpur Sikri Hemant Chahar

39 121 Nawabganj Smt. Usha Gangwar

40 131 Katra Munna Singh

41 281 Akbarpur Smt. Priyanka Jaiswal

The party, led by Priyanka, has focused its aim on women voters and in a bid to woo them, has introduced a number of schemes, including smartphones to Class 12 pass girls, electric scooters to graduating women, and skill development schools for women.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections will be held in seven phases starting from February 10 and will end on March 7. The results will be out on March 10.

(With inputs from PTI)