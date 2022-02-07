Sun shining, BJP’s weather bad: Jayant Chaudhary’s dig as Modi cancels Bijnor rally

The Rashtriya Lok Dal leader, an ally of the Samajwadi Party, accused the BJP of trying to escape the questions of public about lack of development in the state during its rule

Jayant Chaudhary, whose Rashtriya Lok Dal has allied with the Samajwadi Party for the Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, on Monday took a swipe at the BJP after Prime Minister Narendra Modi cancelled his rally in Bijnor due to unconducive weather and chose to address it virtually.

“The sun is shining in Bijnor, but BJP’s weather is bad,” Chaudhary captioned his tweet which had screenshot of a channel broadcasting Modi’s cancellation of his rally due to bad weather, accompanied by a Google forecast of sunny weather.

“The BJP had earlier promised better electricity and development in Bijnor. If the prime minister had visited them today, the people would have asked questions. So, suddenly BJP’s weather turned bad,” Chaudhary said in a rally in Meerut Cantonment.

Chaudhary has a considerable sway over the Jats and farmers in western Uttar Pradesh, who had vehemently protested against the three contentious farm laws introduced by the central government.

Advertisement

Criticizing UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his “cool down” remark at SP, the Jat leader said the atmosphere is already heated up and the voter wants answers from the government.

“They want us to cool down but there is a lot of heat here. They want to talk about Jinnah but we want to talk about jobs and sugarcane dues,” Chaudhary said.

In a tweet posted earlier, Adityanath had taken a jibe at the arrest of the SP’s candidate from Kairana, Nahid Hasan, under the Gangster Act.

“Tamanchawadi (gun-totting) party’s candidate from Kairana is threatening, that is, the heat has not calmed down yet! After March 10, the heat will calm down…,” he had tweeted.

Modi who addressed his ‘Jan Chaupal’ rally virtually slammed the SP and its allies, accusing them of bungling the money of the public for their own good. Calling them as “fake samajwadis”, Modi said development had stopped in the state before 2017 (before the BJP came to power), due to the dynasty politics followed by these parties.

He credited the Yogi Adityanath government with working for the development of all regions of the state and paying over ₹1.5 lakh crore sugarcane dues to farmers, more than that paid by earlier governments.

Uttar Pradesh is scheduled to go to polls from February 10.