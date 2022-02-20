At UP rally, Modi accuses opposition of being soft on terror

Leaders of the SP and Congress address a terrorist like Osama as ‘ji’, PM claims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the Samajwadi Party and the Congress of being soft on terror.

At a rally in Hardoi, Modi referred to the 2008 Ahmedabad serial blasts, which claimed 56 lives and left more than 200 people injured, and said some parties were sympathetic towards terrorists.

Earlier this week, a special court sentenced 38 people to death in the case.

Modi accused the former UP government of seeking to withdraw cases against terrorists.

“The attitude of the leaders of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress has been even more alarming. These people address a terrorist like Osama as ‘ji’. These people shed tears over the elimination of terrorists in Batla House encounter,” he said, referring to a Delhi Police operation against Indian Mujahideen militants.

“Similarly, in 14 cases of terrorist attacks in Uttar Pradesh, the Samajwadi government had given orders to withdraw the cases from many terrorists. These people were setting off blast after blast, and the Samajwadi Party government was not even allowing these terrorists to be prosecuted,” he added.