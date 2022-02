Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2022 for the coming fiscal as several sections of the society come with high expectations to boost their revival following three major waves of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on the economy since March 2020.

An erudite panel comprising analysts, subject specialists, politicians and journalists join The Federal to deconstruct the Budget and what it means to you. Join us at 5 pm.