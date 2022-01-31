FM tables Economic Survey 2022; govt predicts 8-8.5% GDP growth in FY23

There is fiscal space for additional support; vaccine coverage, capex, and exports will be the growth drivers in the next fiscal, says Survey

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday, January 31, tabled the Economic Survey for 2021-22 in the Lok Sabha, soon after the President’s Address to both Houses of Parliament. On Tuesday, February 1, she will present the Union Budget for financial year 2022-23.

The Economic Survey has forecast 8-8.5% GDP growth in FY23. For 2021-22, the real GDP growth is estimated at 9.2%. The Survey said there is fiscal space for additional support if required. Vaccine coverage, capex, and exports will be the growth drivers in the next fiscal, it added.

The financial system is in a good position to provide support for the revival of the economy, said the Survey, adding that India, however, needs to be wary of ‘imported’ inflation. The banking system is well capitalised, it further said.

Sector-wise growth

The Survey said India’s economic response to the devastation caused by pandemic has been supply-side reforms rather than demand management. It’s growth projection for the industrial sector stands at 11.8%; for the services and agriculture sectors, it is 8.2% and 3.9%, respectively.

The number of newly recognised start-ups has increased to over 14,000 in 2021-22 from just 733 in 2016-17, noted the Survey, adding that 555 districts had at least one new start-up. Over the recent years, Delhi has replaced Bengaluru as the start-up capital of India.

Resource mobilisation trends

The Economic Survey, authored by the Chief Economic Advisor (CEA), shows the current economic trends and provides a better appreciation of the mobilisation of resources and their allocation in the Union Budget that follows. Importantly, the pre-Budget report presents the projection of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the next financial year.

V Anantha Nageswaran has just taken over as CEA, succeeding KV Subramanian, who finished his three-year term in December 2021. Nageswaran is an academic and former executive with Credit Suisse Group AG and Julius Baer Group.

Former CEA Arvind Subramanian, during his stint in the post, started the trend of making the Economy Survey a two-volume report, which essentially analyses the trends in agricultural and industrial production, infrastructure, employment, money supply, prices, imports, exports, foreign exchange reserves and other relevant economic factors that have an effect on the Union Budget.