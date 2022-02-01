Budget a betrayal of salaried, middle classes: Congress

Party general secretary Randeep Surjewala said a large majority of Indians have been affected by pay cuts and high inflation

The Congress accused Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of betraying the country’s salaried and middle classes by not announcing any relief measures for them in the Union Budget 2022.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said these categories of citizens have been affected due to pay cuts and high inflation. “India’s salaried class and middle class were hoping for relief in times of pandemic, all round pay cuts and back breaking inflation. FM and PM have again deeply disappointed them in Direct Tax measures,” Surjewala said on Twitter.

“This is a betrayal of India’s Salaried Class and Middle Class. #Budget2022,” Surjewala said in his initial remarks on the Union Budget.

The comments came soon after the Finance Minister presented the Union Budget for 2022-23 in Parliament on Tuesday.

