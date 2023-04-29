US to modernise H-1B visa registration after detecting fraud in lottery

The US plans to modernize the H-1B visa registration process after discovering fraud and abuse in the lottery system

The United States plans to modernise the H-1B registration process after uncovering abuse and fraud by some companies trying to increase their chances of winning the visa, according to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

The USCIS has already conducted extensive fraud investigations during the Financial Year 2023 and Financial Year 2024 H-1B cap seasons and denied and revoked petitions. It has found that a few companies are responsible for entering the same applicants into the lottery multiple times to artificially boost their chances of winning a visa.

To reduce the possibility of misuse and fraud, the USCIS is proposing improvements, including bolstering the H-1B registration process. The USCIS is also initiating law enforcement referrals for criminal prosecution.

USCIS also saw a significant increase in the number of registrations submitted during the FY 2024 H-1B cap registration period. The federal agency is working on a modernization rule to improve the H-1B registration process and reduce the possibility of misuse and fraud.

H-1B visas have been a contentious issue in the immigration debate, with critics saying they are used to undercut U.S. citizens and legal permanent residents, while technology companies argue they are critical for hard-to-fill positions.