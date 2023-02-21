TN govt moves SC against RSS route march in state

On February 10, the Madras high court had allowed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to take out its route march in the state on rescheduled dates

Stating that the RSS’ route march could pose a law and order problem, the Tamil Nadu government has moved the Supreme Court for a stay against the Madras high court order allowing the RSS to hold a route march in the state on rescheduled dates.

The Madras high court on February 10, had allowed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) to take out its route march in the state on rescheduled dates, observing that protests are essential for a healthy democracy.

Setting aside the order passed on November 4, 2022 by a single judge that had imposed conditions on the proposed statewide route march, asking the RSS to hold the march indoors or in enclosed space, the court restored the order dated September 22, 2022. This order directed the Tamil Nadu police to consider the RSS representation seeking permission to conduct the march and a public meeting, as well, and to grant permission for the same.

Accordingly, it directed the appellants to approach the state authorities with three different dates of their choice, for the purpose of holding the route march/peaceful procession and the state authorities were directed to grant permission to them on one of the chosen dates out of the three.

Advertisement

Also read: RSS cancels Nov 6 events in TN, says conditions laid by HC “unacceptable”

Also, the RSS was asked to ensure they would observe strict discipline and they should not provoke or incite during the march. The state, on its part, should take adequate safety measures and make traffic arrangements to ensure the procession and the meeting are held peacefully, the bench said.

Challenging the single judge order, the RSS sought a direction to the authorities to permit their members to conduct the procession wearing their uniform (dark olive green trousers, white shirt, cap, belt, black shoes) through various routes throughout the state.

The organisation had earlier sought permission for the route march to commemorate the 75th year of Independence, the birth centenary of Bharat Ratna B R Ambedkar and Vijayadasami festival, on October 2, 2022, at various places and to also to conduct a public meeting on the same day.

Also read: Madras HC permits RSS rally at 44 places in Tamil Nadu on Nov 6