Success of vaccination drive shows India’s capability: PM

The country is moving ahead with new energy and enthusiasm after crossing the 100-crore COVID vaccine dose milestone, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Noting that the country is moving ahead with new energy after crossing the 100-crore vaccine doses milestone, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the success of India’s Covid vaccination drive shows the country’s capability.

In his monthly Mann Ki Baat broadcast, Modi hailed healthcare workers for the vaccine milestone and said he knew that they would leave no stone unturned to vaccinate the people of the country.

The success of our vaccination drive shows India’s capability and the strength of sabka prayas (collective effort) mantra, he said.

On October 21, India achieved a major milestone in its vaccination programme against COVID-19 as the cumulative vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 100-crore mark.

Modi also said India has always worked for world peace and this is seen in the country’s contribution to the UN Peacekeeping forces.

India is also working to make Yoga and traditional methods of wellness more popular, he said.

The prime minister also praised the rise in the number of women police personnel and noted that it has jumped to over 2.15 lakh from 1.05 lakh in 2014.

Referring to the vocal for the local campaign, the prime minister urged people to buy local products in the festival season.