Sonu Sood’s sister to contest Punjab polls, party to be ‘revealed at right time’

It is speculated that she may contest from Moga, where Sood hails from.

Actor Sonu Sood on Sunday announced his sister Malvika Sood Sachar’s entry into politics, saying she would contest the upcoming Punjab polls. It is speculated that she may contest from Moga, where Sood hails from.

“We today officially want to say that Malvika will certainly come to serve Punjab. We have not yet taken a call about the party. Whenever the time comes, we will make sure we let you know,” Sood told a press conference at his home in Moga.

“Malvika is ready. Her commitment to serve people is unparalleled,” he added.

The actor, according to media reports, said their decision about the party will be “revealed at the right time”. “It is a big decision of life when it comes to joining a political party, it is more about ideologies not casual meetings,” he reportedly said.

Advertisement

When asked whether he would enter politics himself, Sood said he had not thought about joining. “First it is important to support Malvika, she is connected to our roots in Moga. I will reveal my own plans later,” he told the media.

Sood – who grabbed the spotlight when he arranged buses, trains and even flights to take hundreds of stranded migrants to their home states during the first COVID lockdown and arranged oxygen for patients in the second wave – said his sister had done a lot of amazing work in the past.

The actor had recently met with Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, and said he was also open to meeting other political leaders, including AAP’s Arvind Kejriwal and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

Also read: Punjab stands up to Centre’s order on extending BSF jurisdiction