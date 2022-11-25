Shraddha murder: Police recover 5 knives Aftab used to chop body, saw missing

Aftab was also asked a slew of questions ranging from what triggered him to kill his live-in partner to if he did it in a fit of rage during his second polygraph test on Thursday

Delhi Police have recovered five knives allegedly used by Aftab Poonawala to chop his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar into 35 pieces after strangling her, while a saw is still missing.

The knives, each between 5-6 inches-long have been sent for forensic examination, police said.

“In the last few days, the police have recovered five large knives which have been sent to the forensics team for investigation,” ANI quoted Delhi Police sources as saying.

On Thursday, a team of Delhi Police took the help of divers to locate Shraddha’s mobile phone which they suspect Aftab to have thrown in a waterbody in Bhayandar.

Forensic experts conducted the second session of Aftab’s polygraph (lie detector test) test on Thursday.

During the test, he was asked questions ranging from what triggered him to murder Shraddha to if he killed her in the “heat of the moment” as he told the court.

“All the sequence of events that transpired ever since they started dating and how he decided to dispose the body in such a gruesome manner,” PTI quoted a department source as saying.

The source said that Aftab was also asked about the kind of weapon he used to dismember Shraddha’s body and other questions which give important leads to the police.

Delhi Police officers, however, recorded his father’s statement in the case, reports said.

Aftab is accused of strangling Shraddha to death on May 18, following which he sliced her body into 35 pieces before scattering them in the Mehrauli forest over several days.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that “strict punishment” will be given to the guilty in the case.

