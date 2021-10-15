PVR to screen T20 World Cup live in cinemas across the country

The announcement comes at a time when the multiplex industry is still trying to recover from the COVID-19 slump

PVR has won the rights to live screen the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021, scheduled from October 17 to November 14.

The multiplex operator will screen the matches across more than 75 cinemas in over 35 cities, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Pune and Ahmedabad.

The association comes at a time when the multiplex industry is still trying to recover from the COVID-19 slump. The pandemic forced the closure of cinemas across the country for several months, and a dearth of content also hit the exhibition business.

Also read: IPL playoffs: Young Turks fire up as four teams gun for final glory

Advertisement

Despite reopening, cinemas continue to operate under restricted capacity and operating hours. Only Telangana, Rajasthan and Karnataka allow them to operate at 100 per cent capacity.

“The big screen offers a unique opportunity to maximise the coverage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Cricket and movies complement each other as in India they are considered as two religions that unite the country. Movie watching and cricket watching are a shared entertainment experience, and when magnified on the big screen, lead to an adrenaline rush from fans quite similar to a stadium,” said Gautam Dutta, CEO, PVR Ltd.

PVR added that 1.2 million people are part of its Privilege programme, which will help leverage the footfalls of movie lovers who are also cricket fans at its cinemas.