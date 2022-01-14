Parliament Budget session to start on Jan 31

The Union Budget will be presented on February 1. The session would break for a month-long recess on Feb 11 and reconvene on March 14 to conclude on April 8

The Budget Session of Parliament will commence on January 31 with the President’s address to both the Houses, and conclude on April 8, sources said on Friday (January 14) citing recommendation of the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

The Union Budget will be presented on February 1. The first part of the session would conclude on February 11. After a month-long recess, the part two of the session would begin from March 14 and conclude on April 8.

“The 256th Session of Rajya Sabha (Budget Session – 2022) is summoned to meet on Monday, January 31, and subject to exigencies of Government Business, the Session may conclude on Friday, April 8. During this period, Chairman may be moved to kindly adjourn the Rajya Sabha on Friday, February 11 to reassemble on Monday, March 14 to enable the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committees to consider the ‘Demands for Grants relating to Ministries/Departments and prepare their reports,” a letter of Additional secretary-general of Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs Minister stated.

There will be no sitting on March 18 on account of Holi.

