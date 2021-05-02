Live Results: 2021 assembly polls: DMK leads in TN, LDF in Kerala, TMC in WB

Stay with us for live coverage as votes are counted in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Assam and Puducherry

Welcome to The Federal’s live coverage of 2021 election results. Mamata Banerjee’s TMC has retained power in West Bengal despite BJP’s high-voltage campaign involving prime minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah, while the DMK-led alliance under M K Stalin is emerging victorious in Tamil Nadu with a clear majority.

Mamata Banerjee’s TMC and its allies were ahead in 202 constituencies by afternoon in the 294-member assembly. The BJP has come short of expectations with a lead in 78 seats. This is, however, better than its 2016 performance when it had won just six seats.

Although her party is doing well, Mamata was trailing BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram by over 3,000 votes. TMC’s PWD Minister Aroop Biswas was leading against BJP candidate and Union Minister Babul Supriyo from Tollygunge by 29,000 votes.

Advertisement

The DMK, along with its allies, has established leads in 134 of the 234 seats in Tamil Nadu. The ruling AIADMK-led alliance is ahead in 94 seats. This election is the first after the death of towering leaders J Jayalalithaa and M Karunanidhi.

In Kerala, the Left Front looks set to break the trend of power alternating between the two main fronts by keeping the Congress-led UDF at bay. The LDF was leading in 98 seats when reports last came in, with the opposition UDF leading in 42 swats seats. Metroman E Sreedharan, fighting as NDA candidate in Palakkad, is trailing Shafi Parambil of the UDF. Kerala has a 140-member Assembly.

The people of Assam seem to have reposed faith in the BJP-led alliance, which has surged ahead in 77 of the 126 seats. The Congress-led alliance is leading in 41 seats.

In Puducherry, the NRC and its allies are ahead with lead in eight of the 30 seats. The Congress and its allies are leading in three seats.