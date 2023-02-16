Karnataka minister invokes Tipu while targeting Siddaramaiah, sparks row

Siddaramaiah accused Narayan of trying to instigate people to kill him by stating that he should be “knocked out and sent off” like Tipu Sultan

Former Karnataka chief minister and senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Thursday accused Karnataka Minister CN Ashwath Narayan of trying to instigate people to kill him as he took exception to the latter’s statement that he should be “knocked out and sent off” like the 18th century ruler of erstwhile Mysuru Kingdom, Tipu Sultan.

Siddaramaiah urged Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to immediately initiate action against Narayan by sacking him from the cabinet. The Leader of Opposition in the state assembly was referring to Narayan’s recent remark in Mandya while targeting him.

Also read: Karnataka polls: Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar to lead separate bus tours

‘Minister trying to instigate people’



“Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayan has appealed to people to kill me the way Tipu was killed. Ashwath Narayan, Why are you trying to instigate people? Get the gun yourself,” Siddaramaiah said.

Advertisement

Expressing surprise that no action has been taken against the minister who has openly appealed people to kill him, the former CM in a series of tweets said this shows that Bommai, Home minister Araga Jnanendra and their “incompetent cabinet is sleeping and is in agreement with Narayan”.

“Has Gujarat BJP culture crept into Karnataka BJP as well,” he asked while seeking to know whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will remain silent even now just as he was in 2002 (Gujarat riots). “Kannadigas will never let Karnataka turn into Gujarat.”

Urges Bommai to sack Narayan



Urging Bommai to immediately sack Narayan from the cabinet and arrest him, Siddaramaiah said, “If no action is taken, it only means that BJP is in agreement with the appeal or they think Narayan has become mentally unstable.”

Addressing reporters in Hubballi, Siddaramaiah said, “Narayan has no business to continue as a minister, I request the Governor to dismiss him from the cabinet.” He was responding to a query regarding Narayan’s regret.

“What does finish off Siddaramaiah mean? A minister who is supposed to protect the people, Ashwath Narayan said this right? What will PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah say now,” asked Siddaramaiah.

Claiming that the intention is to polarise votes as they (BJP) fear losing election, Siddaramaiah said, “I will not file any complaint, but it is a fit case in which police have to take suo moto action against Narayan.”

Also read: Karnataka polls: Don’t trust JD(S), they can win only 20 seats, says Siddaramaiah

Statement being misinterpreted: Minister

“Tipu’s son Siddaramaiah will come…. Do you want Tipu or Savarkar? Where should we send Tipu Sultan? What did Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda do? In the same way he should be knocked out and sent off,” Narayan had said.

A section in the old Mysuru belt claims that Tipu did not die fighting the British, but was killed by two Vokkaliga chieftains Uri Gowda and Nanje Gowda, which has been disputed by some historians.

Narayan on his part said, his statement was not personally directed at Siddaramaiah and in case the Congress legislature party leader is hurt, he will express regret. He also clarified that he only meant defeating electorally and not causing any physical harm, as being misinterpreted.

With his remarks snowballing into a controversy, eliciting sharp reaction from Opposition party leaders, especially the Congress, Narayan said attempts are being made to distort his statement.

(With inputs from agencies)