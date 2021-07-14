Journalists seek access to Monsoon Session of Parliament

Submit a memorandum to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, saying their entry to press gallery and Central Hall has been greatly restricted in the name of following COVID restrictions

The Press Club of India, with support from five media organisations, has reached out to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla seeking full access for journalists to the upcoming Monsoon Session that starts on July 19.

The journalists complained that access to Parliament and its precincts has been restricted to only a handful of journalists. “If members of the Press are denied normal access, they can hardly do their duty of informing the readers on what goes on in Parliament,” the memorandum stated. They also said that there appears to be a pattern of isolating Parliament and parliamentarians from media scrutiny.

The Press Club of India also drew Birla’s attention to the fact that journalists need access to the press gallery of the Lok Sabha and the Central Hall, which is a tradition from the beginning of Parliament democracy in independent India. They rued the fact that in the name of following COVID restrictions, “this tradition has been badly jolted”.

The memorandum asked the Lok Sabha Speaker “to take pro-active steps to restore full access for journalists, restore the Media Passes for all categories with immediate effect and the process of renewal be started forthwith.”

The Press Club of India also urged the Speaker to emphathize with regional media journos, many of whom are part-time employees and have been rendered jobless because of media restrictions in Lok Sabha coverage.

The media persons also said that copies of various Bills introduced in the House should be uploaded immediately on Lok Sabha website along with replies of ministers and transcripts of Question Hour for “accurate reporting” of issues at hand.

The Press Club of India sought a meeting of the Press Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha before the start of the monsoon session on July 19 for disposal of pending applications.

Signatories to the memorandum are Press Club of India (PCI) President Umakant Lakhera, Vice-President Shahid K Abbbas, Secretary General Vinay Kumar, General Secretary of Editors Guild of India Sanjay Kapoor, President of Press Association Jai Shankar Gupta, President of Delhi Union of Journalists S K Pande, President of Working News Cameramen’s Association S N Sinha, PCI’s former President Anand K Sahay, former Secretary-General Anant Bagaitkar, former Vice-president Sri Krishna and former Treasurer Arun K Joshi.