ICC bans Zimbabwe’s Brendan Taylor for 3 and half years in spot-fixing case

The cricketer was also handed a one-month suspension for failing a dope test which was linked to his intake of cocaine during the episode

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Friday (January 28) banned former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor for three and a half years for failing to report a 2019 spot-fixing approach by an Indian businessman on time.

Taylor was also handed a one month suspension for failing a dope test which was linked to his intake of cocaine during the episode.

In a statement, the ICC said Taylor admitted to being in breach of the provisions of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. “Former Zimbabwe captain Brendan Taylor has been banned from all cricket for three and a half years after he accepted breaching four charges of the ICC Anti-Corruption Code and, separately, one charge of the ICC Anti-Doping Code,” the ICC said.

On January 24, Taylor made a stunning disclosure that he was blackmailed after “foolishly” taking cocaine during his meeting with an Indian businessman.

Taylor said he is facing a multi-year ban from the ICC for delay in reporting a corrupt approach by an Indian businessman in 2019.

Taylor had claimed that he was invited by the businessman to India to discuss “sponsorships” and potential launch of a T20 event in Zimbabwe besides an offer of USD 15,000 in October 2019. He did not name the businessman in question.

The 35-year-old, who played 205 ODIs, 34 Tests and 45 T20s before retiring last year, said he was also given a part payment to spot fix matches, which, according to him, he never did.

Taylor tested positive for Benzoylecognine, which is primarily a result of cocaine ingestion.

“This one-month suspension will run concurrently with the suspension of three and a half years under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code. Mr Taylor will be free to resume his involvement in the game on 28 July 2025,” the ICC stated.

