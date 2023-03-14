I&B Minister: NDTV has shared revised shareholding pattern with govt

The revised shareholding pattern of NDTV along with the names of the proposed new directors has been sent to the Union Home Ministry for security clearance.

On Tuesday, during a session of the Lok Sabha, it was disclosed that the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has submitted the revised shareholding pattern of NDTV along with the names of the proposed new directors to the Union Home Ministry for security clearance.

Adani Group gained control of NDTV last year by acquiring 64.71 per cent stake in the company.

Also Read: Adani repays $2.15 bn share-backed financing; prepays $500 mn for Ambuja acquisition

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, in a written reply in the Lok Sabha, said M/s New Delhi Television Ltd. (NDTV) has intimated the ministry regarding change of its shareholding pattern in compliance with Clause 29 of the Policy Guidelines for Uplinking and Downlinking of Television Channels in India, 2022.

Advertisement

“This ministry has shared the revised shareholding pattern of the company with the Ministry of Home Affairs for security clearance,” he said, responding to a question from Congress member Manish Tewari.

Also Read: Adani shares block deal helps FPIs investment into equities turn positive in March

“Further, M/s NDTV has also submitted the details of its proposed new Directors to this Ministry. The list of the proposed new Directors as submitted by M/s NDTV has been sent for Security clearance from the Ministry of Home Affairs, which is awaited,” Thakur said.