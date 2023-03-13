Adani repays $2.15 bn share-backed financing; prepays $500 mn for Ambuja acquisition

The payment was made ahead of the committed deadline of March 31 2023

In keeping with the promoters’ promise to repay the promoter leverage, the Adani Group has fully prepaid the margin-linked share-backed financing of $2.15 billion ahead of the committed deadline of March 31 2023.

A press statement from the group said the promoters had pre-paid a $500 million facility taken out for Ambuja acquisition finance in addition to the foregoing. This is consistent with the promoters’ intention to raise equity contributions. The promoters have now invested $2.6 billion of the total acquisition value of $6.6 billion for Ambuja and ACC.

The $2.65 billion prepayment programme was completed in six weeks, demonstrating robust liquidity management and availability to cash at the sponsor level, supporting the solid capital prudence adopted by all portfolio companies.