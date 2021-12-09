‘How could this happen?’ Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut raises doubts over chopper crash

'When such an accident takes place, it raises doubts in the minds of people,' he said.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday raised doubts over the death of General Bipin Rawat in a chopper crash in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Raut claimed that the entire country and the leadership had been left confounded by the accident – in which 12 others lost their lives – and the defence minister or the prime minister should eliminate all doubts.

Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, said Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat had played a key role in formulating the nation’s military response against China and Pakistan in recent times. “So, when such an accident takes place, it raises doubts in the minds of the people,” he said, according to a report in PTI.

Noting that the helicopter ferrying General Rawat was a modern machine powered by two engines, Raut further wondered that “we claim to have modernised the armed forces. How could this happen?”

The Shiv Sena leader also observed that General Rawat had played a key role in the air strikes launched by India after the Pulwama attack.

