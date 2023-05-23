Famous mountaineer Kami Rita sets new world record, scales Mt Everest for 28th time

The 53-year-old record-holding mountain guide, Kami Rita, stood atop the 8,848.86 metres-high peak at around 9.20 am on May 23

Famous mountaineer Kami Rita Sherpa has set a new world record scaling Mt Everest for a record 28th time on Tuesday (May 23), and broke his own record with the highest number of ascends on the world’s highest peak. He achieved this less than a week after setting it.

The 53-year-old record-holding mountain guide stood atop the 8,848.86 metres-high peak at around 9.20 am on Tuesday, according to Chhang Dawa Sherpa, expedition manager of the Seven Summit Trek, who organised the expedition.

This was Kami Rita’s double ascent of Mt Everest this spring, as he previously scaled Mt Everest for the 27th time on May 17.

Kami Rita regained the title for the most number of climbs, a day after another veteran Sherpa guide Pasang Dawa equalled his previous record.

A resident of Solukhumbu district in eastern Nepal, Kami Rita first reached Everest on May 13, 1994. Born on January 2, 1970, he developed a deep passion for climbing from a young age and has been scaling mountains for over two decades.

His mountaineering journey began in 1992 when he joined an expedition to Everest as a support staff member. Since then, Kami Rita has fearlessly embarked on numerous expeditions, summiting Everest multiple times.

Kami Rita’s achievements extend beyond Everest, as he has also conquered other formidable peaks, including K2, Cho Oyu, Lhotse, and Manaslu.

He works as a senior climbing guide at the Kathmandu-based Seven Summit Treks and has also scaled other famous peaks above 8,000 metres, including Mt K2, Mt Lhotse, Mt Manaslu and Mt Cho Oyu.

