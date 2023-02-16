Drugs replace liquor as bribe for voters in poll-bound Nagaland: DGP

Sharma said 53 cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Act so far, while 6 to 8 security personnel have also been arrested in drug-related cases.

Nagaland DGP Rupin Sharma has revealed that the voters are now being bribed with drugs in place of liquor in the mountainous state that is going to assembly polls on February 27.

Sharma said 53 cases have been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Act so far, while 6 to 8 security personnel have also been arrested in drug-related cases.

The DGP said the overall law and order situation in the state is normal with the strict enforcement of the model code of conduct (MCC) for the elections. Except for poll-related violence in Mokokchung, Wokha and Longleng districts, the overall situation in the state has been peaceful. He said 24 persons were arrested in connection with the eight incidents of election-related violence in the three districts. With the deployment of the central armed forces, patrolling has been increased in the state, he added.

“Security in the vulnerable areas has been strengthened and the situation, for now, is very normal,” Sharma said. He urged political parties, supporters and common people not to indulge in any violence. “We request everyone to maintain peace and calm… follow the law,” he said, asserting that action will be taken if anyone has any complaint against any government staff or law-enforcing agencies.

Sharma said Rs 3.65 crore in cash was seized from different parts of the state till Tuesday. The DGP asked common people not to carry more than Rs 50,000 in cash without valid documents.

(With inputs from agencies)