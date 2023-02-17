Dog-lover Bommai comes to aid of strays with adoption software

An online software will be developed to take care of stray dogs and to enable the public to adopt them, announced Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, on Friday (February 17), while presenting the state budget

An online software will be developed to take care of stray dogs and to enable the public to adopt them, announced Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, an avid dog lover, on Friday (February 17).

Bommai, who was presenting his government’s last budget of the present term, said that with this facility, there is now an opportunity created for dog lovers to adopt dogs by registering their names.

Further, he pointed out that the Mudhol hound breed has been recognised as an Indian native breed by the National Bureau of Animal Genetic Resources (NBAGR). Thus, in order to develop this breed, a grant of ₹5 crore will be provided, he added.

Also read: This film has moved Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai to tears

Advertisement

To prevent violence against animals and for the welfare of animals, a grant of ₹5 crore will be provided to the Animal Welfare Board, he said. Mobile veterinary clinics will be launched by the Board in Bengaluru for the treatment of deserted animals.

In 2021, videos and pictures of Bommai flanked by family members bidding farewell to his dog Sunny by reaching down to kiss it, just ahead of the pet’s last rites were to be performed, had gone viral on social media. He was also seen wiping his eyes with his handkerchief in the video. That incident occurred on July 12, 2021, when he was the home minister. He took over as CM, a few days later on July 28.

Bommai is often seen affectionately caressing and kissing cows after performing Gau Puja, wherever he goes. He was in tears after watching Rakshit Shetty-starrer ‘777 Charlie’, which was based on a dog, in July last year.