COVID’s made Indians appreciate travel more: Survey

When it comes to Valentine’s Day destinations, a majority of Indian travellers prefer Goa, followed by Manali, it says

Indians appreciate holidays with loved ones more now as compared to pre-pandemic days and one-third of them have already made travel plans to celebrate Valentine’s Day together, according to a global consumer survey by hospitality technology platform OYO.

Nearly 62 per cent of Indian respondents were looking to treat their loved ones to a quick getaway to a nearby destination, as per OYO’s global Valentine’s Day consumer index ‘Let Love In With Travel 2022’.

“Two out of three respondents said they appreciate vacations with loved ones more today than pre-pandemic days. Indian respondents don’t take their holidays for granted anymore,” it added.

The survey was conducted in February and covered around 2,000 respondents across India, the UK, the US, Indonesia and Germany.

Advertisement

When it comes to Valentine’s Day destinations, a majority of Indian travellers prefer Goa, followed by Manali, it said.

Nearly 38 per cent of them said they travel to spend quality time and share meaningful experiences with loved ones, while 26 per cent travelled for a break from the routine and another 25 per cent for the love of exploring new places and cultures.

“A whopping 84 per cent also believe that travel strengthens their relationships with loved ones,” the survey said.

A majority of Indian respondents voted for Paris as the city that best defines the statement ‘love is in the air’, followed by Goa and Kolkata.

However, as for India’s top international wishlist for Valentine’s Day, the survey said, “With 28 per cent each, India remains divided between Paris and Maldives. Switzerland takes the third spot.”