“Congress Files”: BJP’s video campaign targets Congress party

Alleging the involvement of the then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh-led government in multiple scams BJP released the first episode of "Congress Files" video series on its official Twitter handle.

On Sunday (April 2), the BJP launched a video series called “Congress Files” to attack the Congress, claiming that corruption was rampant during the UPA government’s rule.

Congress Files के पहले एपिसोड में देखिए, कैसे कांग्रेस राज में एक के बाद एक भ्रष्टाचार और घोटाले हुए… pic.twitter.com/vAZ7BDZtFi — BJP (@BJP4India) April 2, 2023

In the first episode of the series, which was released on the party’s official Twitter handle, the BJP accused the then Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh-led government of being involved in various scams, including the 2G case, the Coal scam, and the Commonwealth Games scandal.

Also Read: Why Rahul’s disqualification comes as a dampener for Nitish’s PM dreams

Advertisement

The video clip, which is three minutes long and features former Congress Chief Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, alleges that scams worth Rs 48,20,69,00,00,000 occurred during the UPA era.

Last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused opposition parties of launching a “Bhrashtaachaari Bachao Andolan,” in response to 14 parties alleging the misuse of central agencies and taking the matter to the Supreme Court.

Also Read: Rahul appeals in sessions court against ‘Modi surname’ case verdict: Reports

The opposition has frequently criticised the investigative agencies’ actions against its leaders in recent years, leading to agencies being attacked when taking action and questions being raised in court.

The opposition, led by Congress, has alleged in their petition to the Supreme Court that agencies like the Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate have been targeting only the political opponents of the BJP.

(With agency inputs)