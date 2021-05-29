Congress accuses BJP MP Tejasvi Surya of vaccine profiteering

Surya and his uncle Ravi Subramanya, a three-time BJP MLA, have been asking people in Bengaluru to get vaccinated at a particular private hospital, it alleged

The Congress on Saturday accused the BJP MP from Bangalore South, Tejasvi Surya, of vaccine profiteering.

Surya and his uncle Ravi Subramanya, a three-time BJP MLA, have been asking people in Bengaluru to get vaccinated at a particular private hospital, the opposition Congress alleged.

Referring to an unverified “leaked audio”, the Congress said Subramanya was getting a share of the amount charged for vaccination by the hospital. Congress leaders Pawan Khera and Srinivas V alleged that in the audio, a person from the hospital “can be heard telling a patient that the price of the COVID-19 vaccine cannot be less than ₹900 since ₹700 has to go to Ravi Subramanya”.

The Congress said hoardings featuring Surya can be seen “all over the city asking people to get vaccinated at this particular hospital”.

“At a time when people are desperate to get vaccinated, BJP leaders are looking for opportunities and are trying to earn money. We want to know how vaccines are available at this private hospital when they aren’t available in government hospitals for common people,” the Congress asked.

The party also demanded an FIR against Surya and Subramanya.

“This is a cash-for-vaccine case and membership of Tejasvi Surya and his uncle should be cancelled from the Lok Sabha and the Karnataka assembly, respectively. We demand immediate arrest of both the BJP leaders.”

Meanwhile, social activist Venkatesh has filed a police complaint against the two BJP leaders alleging that Subramanya had been taking ₹700 per dose as commission for supplying vaccines to the hospital.

Soon after the controversy erupted, Subramanya visited the said hospital and demanded to know why his name was being “misused”.