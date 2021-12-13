3 policemen killed as militants open fire on police bus outside Srinagar

14 more were injured in the attack that took place in Pantha Chowk area

At least three personnel of the Jammu and Kashmir Armed Police died while 14 were injured on Monday (December 13) when militants opened fire on their bus in Zewan area on the outskirts of Srinagar city, officials said. The incident took place in Pantha Chowk area this evening, they said.

(This is a developing story)

