Amid 1.45 lakh cases, several states write to Centre demanding more vaccines

In Mumbai, private vaccination centres under the BMC jurisdiction will remain shut till April 12

COVID has shown no signs of abetting across the country; there were 1,45,384 fresh coronavirus infections, the government data showed on Saturday (April 10). As many as 794 people died in the last 24 hours with active cases in the country crossing the 10 lakh-mark.

This was the fourth consecutive day that India recorded over 1 lakh cases in 24 hours. Over 6.16 lakh cases have been reported in the last five days and 3,335 people have died during the period.

Several states, including Maharashtra, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, have written to the Centre asking for more vaccine doses. The Centre has reiterated that there is no shortage of vaccine anywhere in the country as the stock is being centrally monitored. In Mumbai, private COVID-19 vaccination centres under the jurisdiction of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation will remain shut till April 12, the civic body said on Friday (April 9).

Government and municipal hospitals will continue with the drive, the civic body said, though the timing has been changed because of the weekend lockdown. The civic authority notified that people will be allowed to travel for getting vaccinated.

Across the country, fresh restrictions are being imposed to contain the spread of infection. Weekend lockdown starts from today in Maharashtra, which recorded 58,993 COVID cases in the last 24 hours. The worst-hit state is headed towards a lockdown if the situation does not change, Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said.

In Delhi, all schools and colleges have been shut till further notice, the Kerjiwal government announced on April 9. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), which governs thousands of schools across the country, has faced criticism for going ahead with the exams despite the COVID spike. Madhya Pradesh too has announced restrictions in cities till Monday (April 12).

