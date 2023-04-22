“All about mindgame”: Union Minister Rijiju on Collegium row

When asked about the Supreme Court Collegium's numerous recommendations, which include the appointment of high court chief justices, Rijiju refrained from commenting saying it was 'mindgame'

During an event to dedicate 254 mobile towers for 4G services to Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday (April 22), Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju was asked about the pending recommendations of the Supreme Court Collegium, specifically regarding the appointment of high court chief justices.

Rijiju referred to the issue as a “mindgame” and declined to comment further, stating, “I am not going to talk about it.”

It is worth noting that Mr Rijiju has been a vocal critic of the Collegium system and has previously referred to it as “alien to our Constitution.”