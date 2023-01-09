10% quota for EWS against social justice ideals, says TN govt

The government has clarified that it will continue with the current reservation policy of providing 69 per cent quota to socially backward classes

The Tamil Nadu government on Monday (January 9) said the 10 per cent quota for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) will not be implemented in the state as it is against the ideals of social justice.

The state is firm on continuing the present reservation policy (of 69 percent), the government categorically stated.

Also read: Governor vs Tamil Nadu govt: What happened at the Assembly?

“Tamil Nadu has adopted a unique reservation system to further social justice in the state and ensure advancement of socially backward classes. This government is firm on continuing the present reservation policy in the state, as the 10 per cent quota for EWS is against the ideals of social justice,” the text of Governor RN Ravi’s speech copy tabled in the Assembly stated.

Advertisement

The statement said that the government is taking steps to provide loans worth ₹210 crore through the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation and Tamil Nadu Minorities Economic Development Corporation to ensure economic development of socially backward sections in the society.

“The Chennai Metropolitan Development Agency (CMDA) has embarked on a pioneering effort to create a new growth cluster through land pooling in Madampakkam, spanning 600 acres. Land will be pooled with the consent of land owners and classified based on their usage to promote planned development, while ensuring that the benefits of development are shared with the land owners,” the speech copy stated.

For the said project, a majority of land owners have given their nod and the works will be completed shortly, the statement said.

Also read: Politicians vie to pay tribute to Dr Ambedkar; BJP observes social justice week

“In the next phase, a satellite town is proposed to be created near Mamallapuram along East Coast Road (ECR) following the same model,” it said.

The upgradation of ECR as a four-lane road coupled with development of this satellite town will anchor future growth of the Chennai metropolitan area.

In order to fulfil the drinking water needs of citizens, the state government has sanctioned 103 combined water supply schemes at an estimated cost of ₹15,734 crore under the Jal Jeevan Mission, it said.

Further, work to ensure drinking water supply in urban areas have been sanctioned at a cost of ₹3,166 crore under AMRUT scheme. As a result, 1.64 crore people across the state will be benefitted.

The “revolutionary” scheme of providing free travel to all women in ordinary town buses has led to not only economic upliftment but also social empowerment of women in the state.

On a daily basis, 36 lakh trips are being undertaken by women. A study commissioned by the State Planning Commission has revealed that a woman passenger saves approximately ₹888 per month as a result of this scheme.

Also read: At Chintan Shivir, Cong mulls narratives to reboot ‘endangered’ social justice politics

All necessary measures are being taken to safeguard temple lands and properties since the DMK assumed office. So far, land and properties worth ₹3,657 crore have been retrieved by the government, the copy stated.

(With inputs from agencies)