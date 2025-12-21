The notion of an international “corridor” acquired renewed significance in global discourse after China unveiled its Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) in 2013 under President Xi Jinping.

The ambition of the BRI lies in its effort to connect continents through extensive road, rail, and maritime networks, thereby reshaping the geopolitical and economic landscape. Before this modern initiative, the Silk Road – dating back to roughly the second century BCE Road – was considered among the earliest intercontinental corridors. However, far older than both of these was another remarkable route embedded in South Asia’s civilisational memory: the Janakpur–Ayodhya corridor.

Janakpur to Ayodhya

Tradition places its origin between 10,000 and 17,000 years ago, in the epoch of the Ramayana, making it one of the most ancient known pathways in human cultural history.

Though segments of the corridor faded over centuries due to natural and historical disruptions, the route itself was never entirely forgotten. Today, the nearly 500-kilometre trail linking Janakpur – the cultural heart of Nepal’s Madhesh Province – to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh is being revived with renewed vigour.

This revival has been shaped by the aspirations of people in both Nepal and India, alongside growing governmental interest in restoring spiritual heritage routes that bind the region historically and culturally.

Significant progress has been made in recent years. The newly-constructed highway sections from Ayodhya to the Uttar Pradesh–Bihar border are almost complete. The Bihar segment, though pending, is expected to move forward decisively, especially under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Once the Bihar portion is finalised, the entire corridor will come into operation. On the Nepal side, the stretch between Bhitthamore on the border and Janakpur is already completed. The successful integration of the remaining segments will finally enable millions of devotees – particularly the vast Hindu population worldwide –to travel unimpeded between these two sacred cities.

What the epics say

Ramayana. The Janakpur–Ayodhya corridor is not merely a geographical link; it is a route sanctified by the narratives of the

Both Valmiki’s Ramayana and Goswami Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas describe the connection in the context of the marriage of Sita of Mithila and Ram of Kosala. Ram, venerated as the incarnation of Lord Vishnu, was born in Ayodhya, while Sita – revered as the divine manifestation of Mahalakshmi – emerged from the soil of Mithila. During their time, the kingdoms of Mithila and Kosala stood among the most prosperous and intellectually advanced regions in the world, excelling in learning, philosophy, scientific thought, arts, and spiritual practice.

Mithila was governed by the sage-king Siradhwaj Janak from his capital Janakpur, while Ayodhya was ruled by King Dasharatha.

The epic recounts that during the Dhanush Yajna in Mithila, Ram succeeded in lifting and breaking the divine bow that countless warriors had failed even to move. This feat won him Sita’s hand in marriage at the Swayamvara. Following this event, King Janak sent a messenger to Ayodhya to invite the royal family to the wedding celebrations.

The marriage took place on the fifth day of the lunar month of Margashirsha and is celebrated today as Vivah Panchami.

In 2025, this auspicious occasion fell on November 25, attracting thousands of pilgrims to Janakpur to honour the anniversary of the divine union of Ram and Sita.

Ram-Janaki Path

Valmiki’s account mentions that the messenger took four days to reach Ayodhya from Janakpur, likely travelling on horseback, the swiftest mode of transport of that era. The wedding procession (the Barat) journeyed from Ayodhya to Janakpur in four days as well, halting three nights along the way. After the wedding, Ram and Sita travelled to Ayodhya with the Barat, again covering the distance in four days.

This ancient route was historically known as the Ram–Janaki Path, a name that endures today. During the British rule in India, the route remained widely used by pilgrims, many of whom preferred it over the railway system. The collapse of the Bagaha bridge on the Narayani River, however, disrupted this ancient route, gradually pushing it out of public consciousness.

The rediscovery and documentation of the corridor owe much to three scholars: Sachchidanand Vatsyayan ‘Agyeya’, Ram Autar Sharma, and Upendra Nath Mishra.

Agyeya undertook a landmark journey in 1983 to trace the route, which he later described in Jan, Janak, Janaki.

Mishra, in his pioneering books Parashakti Sri Sita aur Avataran Bhumi Sitamahi (1979) and Sita Parinayan (1985), also highlighted the historical significance of the pathway. While Ram Autar Sharma produced the most extensive work on the subject through his books Jahan Jahan Ram Charan Chali Jaahin and Banbasi Ram aur Lok Sanskriti, which contain detailed descriptions of the places associated with the ancient journey.

The Sriyantra

Based on these scholarly accounts, the Barat halted at three distinct locations during its journey. The first halt was at Panth Pakad, about eight kilometres northeast of Sitamarhi. The second was at Vedivan or Sita Kund, nearly twenty kilometres southeast of Motihari. The final halt was at Derwa, now situated in the Ramnagar Dumri village of Barhalganj in Gorakhpur district.

These places form an integral part of the traditional 500-kilometre route, which retraces the footsteps of Ram and Sita across the plains of present-day Nepal and India.

Interestingly, when measured in a straight line, the distance between Janakpur (26.7295° N latitude) and Ayodhya (26.7964° N latitude) is only 368 kilometres, as both lie almost on the same latitudinal axis. When this straight alignment is combined with the historical route taken by the wedding procession, the path forms a triangular geometric shape.

This form bears a striking resemblance to the Sriyantra, which is described in Tantric traditions as symbolising auspiciousness, balance, and cosmic energy.

The implications

The revival of this ancient corridor has implications far beyond its spiritual significance.

It has the potential to transform the socio-economic landscape of the regions through which it passes – Nepal’s Madhesh Province, Bihar, and eastern Uttar Pradesh. These areas, though rich in history and culture, face persistent challenges of poverty, unemployment, and inadequate infrastructure.

Developing the corridor with supporting facilities such as dharmshalas, rest houses, homestays, meditation centres, and digital installations of Sita-Ram narratives could significantly boost local economies.

Religious tourism, in particular, could grow exponentially. Millions of devotees across the world would be inclined to undertake the sacred journey at least once in their lifetimes, generating opportunities in transportation services, handicrafts, hospitality, small businesses, and community-based enterprises.

The corridor could also become a platform for youth entrepreneurship, heritage education, and cultural preservation.

Profound thread

Ultimately, the Janakpur–Ayodhya corridor is more than a route connecting two cities; it is a profound thread linking centuries of shared civilisational heritage, devotion, and cultural identity.

Its timely completion will not only revive one of the world’s oldest cultural pathways but also open new horizons for economic upliftment and regional harmony. Restoring this ancient route is both a cultural duty and an opportunity to reaffirm the timeless bonds between Nepal and India – bonds forged through history, sanctity, and the enduring legacy of Ram and Sita.