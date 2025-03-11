A religious discord threatens to engulf Arunachal Pradesh as Christian groups sharpen their opposition to an anti-conversion law. This is pitting them against indigenous groups and sparking fears of a Manipur-like unrest.

For centuries now, there has been no noticeable clash between Christians and non-Christians in the hilly state.

On March 6, the Arunachal Pradesh Christian Forum (APCF) staged a protest against the Arunachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act (APFRA), saying it is biased against Christians and limits their religious freedom. Over a thousand Christian believers from all denominations gathered at the Borum Ground near Itanagar that day for a demonstration.

Tribals versus Christians

The protest happened five days after the Indigenous Faith and Cultural Society of Arunachal Pradesh (IFCSAP) held a rally demanding that the Act, dormant for decades, be implemented without reservation.

According to the IFCSAP, this is necessary to preserve indigenous traditions and prevent the erosion of local faiths.

The growing vocal divide is being linked to a February 28 meeting between IFCSAP leaders and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat in Itanagar. The meeting itself has triggered concerns over a potential saffronisation of indigenous beliefs.

The BJP is in power in the state, headed by Chief Minister Pema Khandu, who is a Buddhist.

The legislation

Enacted in 1978 under the state’s first Chief Minister, PK Thungon, the APFRA was intended to curb religious conversions through coercion, fraud or inducement.

The Act mandates that all religious conversions be reported to district authorities who can imposes penalties, including up to two years of imprisonment and a Rs 10,000 fine.

For nearly five decades, the APFRA remained unimplemented until a recent Gauhati High Court ruling directed Arunachal Pradesh to frame rules for its enforcement. The judicial intervention has reignited a political and religious firestorm.

Government's assurance

Arunachal Home Minister Mama Natung has assured Christian leaders that the government will consider amending the Act rather than fully enforcing it.

However, Christian community leaders insist that it must be repeated. "We want it scrapped, not amended,” APCF president Narh Miri said.

Chief Minister Khandu has defended the law, saying it is meant to protect the indigenous cultural heritage and not to suppress any religion. At the same time, he has underlined that the government is merely complying with a court directive.

Religious break-up

The Christian community, which constitutes 30.26 per cent of the state’s population of 1.3 million, remains unconvinced.

With only 17 inhabitants per sq km, Arunachal Pradesh, which became a state in 1987, is one of the least densely populated states in India.

Hindus and Buddhists form 29 and 11 per cent of the population, respectively. Other community members are estimated to account for 26 per cent of the people.

Growing Christian population

Arunachal’s Christian numbers have risen steadily from less than 1 per cent in 1971 to 10.3 per cent in 1991, and crossed 25 per cent during in Census 2011.

The debate over APFRA has a communal overtone, with allegations that Hindu nationalist groups are attempting to reshape indigenous faiths in Arunachal Pradesh, a state which shares an uneasy border with China.

While the majority of indigenous people in Arunachal follow the Donyi-Polo faith, worshipping the Sun and Moon, there are growing concerns that Hindu groups are trying to integrate these beliefs into the broader Hindu fold.

RSS stroking unrest?

Critics argue that the construction of idols resembling Hindu deities contradicts the traditional animistic nature of Donyi-Polo worship.

The meeting between IFCSAP leaders and the RSS has further fuelled speculation that attempts are on to influence the push for the Act’s implementation.

If the state government proceeds with framing rules for APFRA, it risks significant unrest in Christian-majority districts like Tirap, Changlang and Longding in eastern Arunachal adjoining Nagaland.

Political tensions

Some Naga groups have demanded the integrate of these districts into their territory, potentially exacerbating regional instability.

With a significant number of Christian MLAs in Pema Khandu’s government, there are questions about whether his administration could come under a political threat from within.

Prominent voices, including former state commission on women chairperson and social activist Jarjum Ete, have warned that the state could become the next flashpoint for religious conflict after Manipur.

Activist warns of anarchy

In a post on social media, Ete said: “Our beautiful state is now the next laboratory of the RSS-BJP combine after Manipur. That's for sure though I reserve my comments on the other issues in the news. Hope the tribals of this state have seen how the BJP, (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi etc have let the fire in Manipur burn for nearly two years.”

As protests intensify, Arunachal Pradesh stands at a crossroads.

The government’s next steps — whether to enforce APFRA, amend it or repeal it — will determine whether the state can maintain its delicate communal balance or plunge into deeper discord.